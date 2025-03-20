Emergency Rule in Rivers State: Senate goes into closed door meeting over issue

..Akpabio, Seriki Dickson in heated argument

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio and Senator Seriake Dickson were, at the commencement of debate on the Proclamation of Emergency Rule in Rivers State, locked up in a heated argument over the provision of Senate Rules in the handling of debate on the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

The President of the Senate had to read President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s letter addressed to the Senate.

The letter reads in part,” Section 2 of the constitution of 1999 as amended I hereby forward for the consideration of the Senate copies of the gazette of the State of Emergency Proclamation 2025.

“The main features of the Proclamation are as follows: A declaration of a state of Emergency in one state of the federation; namely Rivers State the suspension from office of the governor, his deputy and all members of the state House of Assembly and appointment of Vice Admiral Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas retired as Administrator to administer the state subject to any instructions or regulations from me from time to time to be issued by me.

While I look forward to the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept Mr President the assurance of my highest consideration.

This letter is committed to the committee of the entire Senate for immediate consideration.

He called on the leader of the Senate to move a motion for the Senate to go into the committee of the whole and the leader referred members to Order 1 b of. Senate Rules asking permission from the Senate President to reorder the Senate Rules noting,

The Leader Michael Bamidele Opeyemi had moved a motion for the Order Paper to be re-ordered to enable the Senate to handle the debate on the Proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State before any other motion itemized for legislative action.

As Bamidele stood up to point out the relevant order, Seriake Dickson\, representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and former governor of Bayelsa State raised a point of order, to which Akpabio was hesitant to oblige.

An angry-looking Akpabio reminded Seriake Dickson in a witty manner, how he watched him on television saying he would not go the way of the Senate on the state of emergency in Rivers, even as Dickson insisted on getting the Senate President’s attention through a point of order.

Akpabio said: “Senator Seriake Dickson, let’s not argue, if we argue it won’t be good for any of us.

“We are all distinguished people, you were a former governor, I was a former governor. Please turn off your mic and sit down. I watched you on television. You said, whatever the Senate does, the Senate will never go with you.

Dickson said the point of order he raised was to draw the attention of Senators to the provision on the need to first break into a closed-door meeting

The motion to close the door was immediately raised by the Senate Leader and seconded by the minority leader, Senator Abba Moro and the Senate went into a closed-door session.

Details on the outcome of the closed-door session shortly….

