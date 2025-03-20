DCP Zambia bags three sustainability awards

Dangote Cement Zambia, a subsidiary of Dangote Cement Plc has bagged three awards at the 6th national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Sustainability Awards held in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

During the awards organised by CSR Network Zambia, the company carted home the Food Security Initiative Award in the Excellence in Agriculture category, the Best Waste Recycling Initiative Award in the Environmental Sustainability category, and the Mental Healthcare Award in the Excellence in the Workplace category.

The award ceremony with the theme Driving Sustainable Impact through Innovation place held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Lusaka. The event saw the participation from the country’s over 60 major corporate organizations celebrating outstanding impactful CSR & Sustainability initiatives.

CSR Network Zambia’s Executive Director, Lee Muzala, commended Dangote Cement Zambia for its outstanding contributions to sustainable development and community empowerment. He stated, “Dangote Cement Zambia has demonstrated exceptional commitment to driving positive change in agriculture, environmental sustainability, and workplace well-being. These awards are a testament to their dedication to creating a lasting impact in Zambia.”

Receiving the award, Head Environment and Social Performance (Sustainability Lead) Dangote Cement Zambia, Víctor Mpundu said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards. They reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. At Dangote Cement, we believe that sustainable development is not just a responsibility but a core value that drives our operations.”

These awards are a significant milestone for Dangote Cement Zambia, highlighting the company’s leadership in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. They underscore the company’s efforts to promote food security through agricultural support, environmental conservation through innovative waste recycling initiatives, and employee well-being through mental health and wellness programs.

The recognition not only reinforces Dangote Cement Zambia’s position as a socially responsible corporate citizen but also serves as a motivation to continue driving impactful initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of Zambia.

Dangote Cement Plant, Zambia, located in Ndola, is a 1.5mta capacity fully integrated plant and part of Dangote Cement Group. In addition, Dangote Cement has operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (2.0Mta clinker grinding and import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta).

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with 52.0Mta capacity across Africa. A fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer, with a production capacity of 35.25Mta in its home market, Nigeria. Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta; Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta; and Okpella plant in Edo state has 3Mta.

Through recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement and clinker, serving neighbouring countries.