Convene urgent meeting to cede APC guber ticket to Osun West— Group urges Tinubu, others

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A group within the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC), known as The Progressive Frontliners (TPF), has urged President Bola Tinubu and other party leaders to convene an urgent meeting to reach a consensus on zoning the Osun APC gubernatorial ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, the State Coordinator of TPF, Ajijola Ayodele, emphasised that the move will prevent other districts from polarizing the party, adding that it’ll allow the party to be focused ahead of the primary.

He stressed that the meeting will also prepare other districts to work harder in canvassing support for the party.

According to him, “In the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan, we want to use this opportunity to urge the leadership of the party from President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Abdullahi Ganduje, National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, the chairman of Osun APC and most reserved elder caucus, the Agba-Osun to convene urgent meeting to unanimously agree on zoning of Osun APC guber ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

“When this is done, it will make the party to be focused ahead of the primary and also prepare other districts to work harder in canvassing support for the party.

“The meeting is necessary to prevent aspirants from other districts from polarizing the party. We are committed to the unity and progress of the party ahead of the 2026 election.

“For several years, the Osun West Senatorial District has been instrumental in advancing the party’s vision and objectives. They have wholeheartedly backed progressive candidates from other districts, defying all obstacles in every gubernatorial election.

“Despite this steadfast loyalty and dedication, no aspirant from Osun West has been afforded the privilege of representing our party in gubernatorial elections since the restoration of democracy in 1999.

“This pattern of oversight is a gentle reminder of the need to uphold the promise of inclusivity that the APC stands for.”

