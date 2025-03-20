March 20, 2025
Abuja explosion: NBSA calls for urgent blood donation

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The National Blood Service Agency (NBSA) has urgently called on Nigerians, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to donate blood to support victims of the tragic vehicle explosion that occurred yesterday on the Keffi-Kugbo road in Abuja.

It said the devastating incident has resulted in multiple casualties, many of whom require immediate blood transfusions.

The statement signed by the Director General, National Blood Service Agency (NBSA) Prof Saleh Yuguda Thursday in Abuja, said hospitals and emergency response teams are working tirelessly to save lives, but an adequate blood supply is crucial to their efforts.

It urged all eligible donors to visit designated blood donation centers and hospitals across the FCT to make voluntary blood donations. “Your generosity can make the difference between life and death for those in critical condition”, it stated.

The statement said: “For further inquiries and directions to the nearest donation centers, please contact the National Blood Service Agency at 39 Abidjan Street, Zone Wuse or call 07088370905. Together, we can save lives”.

 

