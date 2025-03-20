March 20, 2025
Education

3rd convocation: Use your education to fix Nigeria’s economy, Maduka urges Trinity University graduands

by Peter Anayo095

L-r… Registrar, Trinity University. Mr. David Oyejide; Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole; (Pro-Chancellor) Pastor Samuel Olatunji Guest Lecturer, Chairman/CEO, Coscharis Group .Dr. Cosmas Maduka; Dr. Olufemi Oyinsan and Engr Engr Bayo Kolade, both Council Members of the university during the 3rd Convocation Ceremony lecture on Success is not a Degree held at the University yaba Lagos on 19/3/2025… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Graduating students of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos have been charged to use their education to bring justice to the unjust, fix the nation’s economy and innovate new technologies.

The Founder/Chief Executive of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka gave the charge while delivering the university’s 3rd convocation lecture titled ‘Success is not a Degree’ on Wednesday.

Maduka noted that through the hands of fresh graduates, Nigeria can move from being a land of potential to a land of reality.

He shared how he struggled through childhood and rose to become a successful entrepreneur.

His words, “I lost my father when I was four and my mother became a single parent to four children. I didn’t go beyond elementary three in primary school for my formal education. But I thank God I was able to conquer my fear. I know that a lot of our young ones are gripped by fear because of the economic situation in the country.

“As a young man, I was very ambitious despite coming from a background where no one gave me a chance to survive. I was truly hungry for success.”

The business tycoon enjoined Nigerian youths to be hungry for success, work towards achieving their goals and be courageous.

“To build something great, you must develop a hunger mentality — a relentless desire to climb to the top against all odds. Have a vision, having a vision makes you see beyond what your sight can see. You also need courage and it will help strengthen your faith.

“You must also be a man of value, when you are one, money will follow. Integrity, credibility maintaining good relationships and impeccable character are important as well. When you have them, you are on your way to a successful life,” he stated.

The Pro-Chancellor, Trinity University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, in his remarks, stressed the essence of entrepreneurship, hence the addition of skills acquisition in the school’s curriculum.

“Many degrees are for nothing. But here at Trinity University, we train our students to have degrees that are for something. We engage them in entrepreneurship endeavours and we bring people like our guest lecturer of today to share their inspiring stories with our students,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Clement Kolawole, appreciated the guest speaker for honouring the invitation to share his wealth of experience in the institution.

 

