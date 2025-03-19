UBA launches Afrigo Card to revolutionise domestic payments, promote accessibility, innovation

L-R– Head, Digital Banking, United Bank for Africa( UBA), Olukayode Olubiyi; Regional Head, Lagos & West Bank, UBA, Beatrice Akpan; Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, UBA, Shamsideen Fashola; and Head, Cards, UBA, Joachim Iloemezue during the launch Afrigo Card by the Bank at UBA House, Marina, Lagos on Tuesday.

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has launched the Afrigo Card, a revolutionary domestic card scheme aimed at transforming the Nigerian payments landscape.

The Afrigo Card, introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), offers a robust alternative to international card schemes, empowering customers with seamless, naira-denominated transactions tailored to the local market.

It has been designed to offer a secure, affordable, and accessible alternative for everyday transactions in line with the apex bank’s ongoing efforts to drive financial inclusion and enhance the digital economy.

The Afrigo Card boasts impressive features, including chip-and-PIN security, seamless payments at ATMs and POS terminals nationwide, 24/7 access to funds, and rewarding benefits for cardholders.

It has been designed to cater to diverse demographics, as it supports low-income earners, artisans, students, and market traders by providing a flexible, affordable, and efficient means of managing finances.

UBA’s Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, pointed out the card’s versatility and other features of the card and maintained that with the launch of Afrigo, the bank continues to demonstrate its leadership in fostering financial innovation, inclusion, and accessibility for all Nigerians.

“With Afrigo, we are offering a card that speaks directly to the needs of Nigerians – from market women and students to small business owners and low-income earners. The card’s affordability, coupled with its advanced security and potential for biometric authentication and offline transactions, positions it as a vital tool in promoting cashless transactions across Nigeria,” he stated.

UBA’s Head of Cards, Joachim Iloemezue, emphasized the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial products to its customers.

“The Afrigo Card is a game-changer for Nigerians. It not only provides a reliable and affordable alternative for everyday transactions but also ensures our customers enjoy enhanced security, convenience, and nationwide accessibility. UBA remains committed to driving financial inclusion, and Afrigo perfectly aligns with that goal,” Iloemezue said.

Customers can obtain the Afrigo Debit Card for N1,000 plus N75 VAT at any UBA branch.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

