PDP land title revoked over N7.6m ground rent debt – FCTA

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) land title in the Central Area of Abuja was revoked because the party is owing N7.6 million ground rent from 2006 to 2025.

The FCTA Director of Land, Mr Chijioke Nwankwoeze, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing newsmen after the FCT Executive Committee meeting, chaired by the Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike.

Nwankwoeze also dismissed PDP’s claim that two of their properties were revoked, the one in Wuse Zone 5 currently occupying its national headquarters and the one in the central area.

He said that only the land title in the central area belonging to PDP was revoked, adding that the one in Wuse Zone 5 does not belong to it.

“The land in Wuse Zone 5 which currently occupies its national headquarters does not belong to PDP.

“It belongs to one Mr. Samaila Ofi, and the revocation notice had been served on him in his Kaduna address, the address on our record.

“We did not serve any such notice to the PDP. The only one we served on them was the one in the central area.

“You don’t serve revocation notice on a tenant or an occupier; you serve on the title holder,” he said.

Nwankwoeze explained that Ofi bought the property from Wadata and got his papers registered by way of assignment, adding that the property was owing a 28-year ground rent amounting to N2.85 million.

He stated that a total of 4,794 land titles had been revoked by the FCT minister, adding that PDP was just one of them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Wike has approved revocation of 4,794 land titles over unpaid ground rents for more than 10 years.

Mr Lere Olayink,a Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the minister, had announced the revocation at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Olayinka said that 8,375 property owners owed a total of N6.97 billion as ground rents as at the end of 2024.