Oyo moves against unregistered travel, tour agencies to safe tourism industry

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government is set to sanitise the travel and tour sector in the state, noting that it will soon move against unregistered travel and tour agencies and other ally tour operators in the state.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, stated this on Monday during a press conference held in conjunction with the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) to sensitise and create awareness for operators of travel and tour agencies.

At the press conference held at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Secretariat, Ibadan, Dr Olatunbosun noted that the exercise aimed to inform the operators of travel and tour agencies, concerned stakeholders and the general public about the government’s plans to sanitise the sector through registration of all travel and tour operators in the state.

He explained that most of the tour and travel operators operating without licence fail to comply with the relevant laws and regulations that guide the industry and have caused untold hardship to members of the public as a result of low standard of service.

He added that the registration would avail the government the opportunity to have a database of the travel and tour agencies for effective monitoring and evaluation of their activities and to ensure the safety of lives of the people of Oyo State.

The commissioner said the sensitisation and awareness exercise would commence on Monday 24th March, 2024 and would last for a month after which the enforcement of sanctions on unregistered travel and tour operators would be implemented.

He said: “The aim of this conference is to inform the operators of travel and tour agencies, concerned stakeholders and the general public of the ministry’s plan to sanitise the sector through the registration of all travel and tour operators in the state.

“As we are all aware, tourism is one of the pillars to grow our state’s economy under Omituntun 2.0 as contained in His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde FNSE, the Executive Governor of Oyo State’s Roadmap for Accelerated Development 2023-2027.

“A recent economic and business survey conducted in December 2024 showed that the number of daily visitors to Oyo State increased from an average of 1,604 in May 2019 to an average of 18,459 as of December 2024. This is an increase of 16,855 tourists per day.

“The upsurge in the number of tourists coming to Oyo State has led to an increase of tour operators from 96 in May 2019 to 1,704 as of December 2024.

“However, many of these tour operators are unregistered and engaging in business without complying with relevant laws and regulations governing the industry. The result is a lack of adherence to standards in the provision of services as well as security concerns raised by illegal activities of some tour operators.

“This is why the Oyo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in conjunction with members of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Oyo State Chapter, decided to embark on a sensitisation and enforcement visit to travel and tour agencies and other allied tour operators in the state to register with the State Government.

“The objective for registration of all travel and tour operators in Oyo State is to ensure that they are in the government’s database so that they can be effectively monitored and evaluated for compliance to relevant standards in the industry.

“Also, members of the public will be able to verify that the operators are duly recognised by the government and carrying out their activities legally. Furthermore, having a database of travel and tour operators will improve security as the security agencies will have access to relevant information to work with, if the need arises.

“In conclusion, I solicit the support of all concerned stakeholders to cooperate with us for the success of this all-important registration exercise. We will start the sensitisation next week Monday for one month. Thereafter, we will commence enforcement.”

Earlier his remarks, the Deputy National President, (South-West Zone), NANTA, Dr Olatokunbo Dagunduro, lauded the efforts of the Makinde-led administration in supporting culture and tourism sector, stressing that it is the first government to collaborate with the association to ensure a better industry and safe travels.

He added that quacks and touts had hijacked the industry, thereby hampering the performance and functionality of the agency.

He noted that most of the travel agencies operating in the state are not registered, while some agencies are faceless without a public office, which he said is unethical for the industry and the state.

Dagunduro assured of the association’s support to ensure that the sensitisation and enforcement drive achieves its aims.

