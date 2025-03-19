Osun 2026: We’ve no anointed guber candidate in APC–Ex-LG chairmen

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Former chairmen of Osun State local government areas from 2017 to 2022 have dismissed claims of endorsing any candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in 2026.

They unanimously affirmed their support for the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, as their preferred candidate for the election.

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, the ex-council boss for Boluwaduro, Akeem Tokede stated that if Oyetola, who previously held the ticket chooses not to run in 2026, the governorship ticket should be ceded to the Osun West Senatorial District to ensure fair representation and equity.

According to him,“We don’t have any preferred candidate other than the Minister, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola for the 2026 guber race in Osun.

“But we can’t force him to contest, should he now refuse of not contest in 2026, we are pleading with the leaders of our party, the Minister, the National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Chief Bisi Akande to midwife the process that will ensure that Osun West Senatorial District produces the candidate of the party.”

Responding to claims that Reinstated Chairmen anointed a chieftain for the guber ticket, he explained that, “We are not reinstated chairmen but ex-chairmen. There was mix up and we have not anointed anybody for the job.

“It is the job of our leaders to know who is the best for the job. We have many qualified party members in Osun West, hence we can’t anoint any of them. They all stand tall to get the party ticket.

“We are for the interest of the party and not individual pursuit. We are interested in rescuing the state from the current occupant who is mismanaging the resources of the state.”

