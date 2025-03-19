March 19, 2025
NNPCL refutes explosion rumour at Port Harcourt Refinery, says plant currently operational, producing products

by Editor0196

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State. The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

This was stated in a release signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd.

According to him There is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.

 

NNPC Ltd. urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false.

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that despite a minor incident at a section of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) earlier today, the plant remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products.

 

NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no cause for concern, as all sections of the recently rehabilitated plant are in full operation.

