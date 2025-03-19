FG to detain non-certified imported animals—Idi Muktar Maiha

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Government has stated again her commitment to safeguarding public health and the nation’s livestock industry by enforcing strict regulations on the importation of animals Into the country.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muktar Maiha made this declaration while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) in Abuja on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

In his words, “Any animal that is not certified as healthy before entering Nigeria will be detained”.

The Minister further indicated concerns over the rapid decline in the donkey population, warning that no donkey skin should be exported without legal authorisation.

Furthermore, he disclosed that 60 percent of the cattles entering Nigeria come from neighbouring countries and often cross the borders unchecked. In order to checkmate this menace, the Federal Government is putting in place measures to establish control postsat strategic border points to regulate livestock movements.

Maiha opined, “I have personally seen over 10,000 animals crossing into Nigeria in a single week. The first cases of anthrax in Nigeria originated from outside the country due to the lack of border control.

“This situation must be addressed, and we are committed to taking inventory, building, and manning control posts to prevent further risks.

“Once this control posts is established, your (NAQS) presence there will be essential.

All enforcement stakeholders, including veterinary doctor, security agent, and NAQS officials, will be deployed to strengthen border monitoring”.

On the rising costs of meat in Nigeria, Maiha attributed the issue to illegal fees imposed on truck drivers transporting livestock.

He revealed that the government survey identified over 700 checkpoints along major livestock transportation routes, where driver are subjected to extortions.

“From Mubi to (Adamawa State) to Jigawa, Calabar, Bayelsa, and Lagos, the excessive levies imposed on truck drivers directly impact the pricof meat and other livestock products.

“We are working on data collection and policy interventions to eliminate these roadblocks and reduce the cost of meat,” the Minister stated.

Responding, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service(NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to preventing animal diseases and regulating agricultural imports.

Dr. Isegbe disclosed that NAQS has operational offices in all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and is actively engaging in international agreements with countries such as Mexico and China to enhance regulatory oversight.

“Our mandate is to prevent the spread of animal diseases and endure compliance with agricultural safety standards.

We have been intercepting illegal agricultural imports and conducting sensitization programs for farmers to discourage the use of harmful chemicals with the Ministry of Livestock Development to enhance regulatory measures and ensure Nigeria’s sector remains protected from harmful imports.

