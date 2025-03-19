Driving Growth: NOGOF 2025 to Promote Local Participation in Oil and Gas Industry

… As Bayelsa State set to host it in May

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) is set to hold its 5th edition on May 21-22, 2025, in Bayelsa State.

The event, organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), aims to promote local participation and content development in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja in a press briefing to herald the event, Engr. Felix Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, said the event will provide opportunities for companies to showcase their upcoming projects, with the goal of increasing gas and crude oil production, boosting revenue, and meeting domestic supply obligations.

The theme for this year’s edition is “Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a sustainable Oil and Gas Industry through Indigenous Capacity Development.”

Ogbe disclosed that event will also host the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, which will celebrate individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the development of Nigerian Content.

He further explained that previous editions of NOGOF have been successful, with over 100 opportunities presented by companies in the sector and over 1,500 attendees, including VIPs, at the 2023 edition.

In addition to showcasing opportunities, the Executive Secretary said, NOGOF 2025 will also provide a platform for business-to-business partnerships between Nigerian oil and gas service companies and their peers in other African countries.

He added that the event is expected to attract delegates, partners, and governmental bodies from across Africa, and will feature a Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry 2025, which will be made available to all delegates.