28.2 C
Lagos
March 19, 2025
Trending now

Driving Growth: NOGOF 2025 to Promote Local Participation in Oil and Gas…

Bayelsa govt vows to deal with violators Of anti-grazing law

BAYELSA EDUCATION: Gov Diri canvasses private sector involvement in UNESCO, EU-funded Project

Air Peace rewards five lucky winners at Silverbird Man of the Year…

Air Peace reduces London fare by  N600,000

No Explosion at PHRC, NNPC Clarifies

Tinubu Swears In Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas

Breaking : Dangote suspends sales of petroleum products in naira

Mbah’s huge investment in education, health, infrastructure a turning point for Enugu…

Breaking: Dangote suspends sales of petroleum products in naira

Champion Newspapers LTD
EnergyLatest news

Breaking: Dangote suspends sales of petroleum products in naira

by Editor0131

 

Dangote Refinery on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of sales of petroleum products in naira.
The decision, according to the management became necessary to avoid a mismatch between its sales proceeds and crude oil purchase obligations, which are currently denominated in U.S. dollars.
This is contained in a statement titled “Temporary Suspension of Sales of Petroleum Products in Naira” and signed by management of the company.
It read: “Dear Valued Customers, we wish to inform you that, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has temporarily halted the sale of petroleum products in Naira. This decision is necessary to avoid a mismatch between our sales proceeds and our crude oil purchase obligations, which are currently denominated in U.S. dollars.
“To date, our sales of petroleum products in Naira have exceeded the value of Naira-denominated crude we have received. As a result, we must temporarily adjust our sales currency to align with our crude procurement currency.
“Our attention has also been drawn to reports on the internet claiming that we are stopping loading due to an incident of ticketing fraud. This is a malicious falsehood. Our systems are robust and we have had no fraud issues.
“We remain committed to serving the Nigerian market efficiently and sustainably. As soon as we receive an allocation of Naira-denominated crude cargoes from NNPC, we will promptly resume petroleum product sales in Naira. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period”.

Related posts

Helicopter crash: Search for victims continues, no additional bodies found – NNPCL

Editor

Food prices surge as Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 34.60% in November- NBS  

Editor

Insecurity: Military goes on offensive, kills 156 terrorists, arrests 464, rescues 181 in one month

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO