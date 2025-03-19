Air Peace reduces London fare by  N600,000

Air Peace Ltd. has reduced its Nigeria-London airfare by N600,000 for all travelers emanating from Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Ndiulo, the offer is in the airline’s latest promo.

He said that the airline’s passengers could enjoy up to N600,000 in savings when they connect London from any Nigerian city.

Ndiulo said that the airline was also making an exclusive one free extra luggage offer.

He said that the promo would last until March 31, with an extended travel period until April 15.

According to Ndiulo, the airline rewarded five lucky winners of a raffle draw at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that three winners won return economy tickets to any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations, while two won economy return tickets to London.

He said that the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, emphasised the airline’s commitment to driving Nigeria’s socio-economic development through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.