Workers launch Charter of Demand on Just Transition

..Call for access to decent work, social protection

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

History was made in Lagos yesterday, following the media launch of Workers’ Charter of Demand on Just Transition.

Just Transition, according to the organizers of the event, represents a transition from carbon-based economic activities to low or zero carbon- economy, but in a manner that limits the negative impacts on workers, their families and communities.

The media launch was organized, in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Shifting and held at the national head office of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Yaba,Lagos.

Drafted jointly, by the leadership of three Trade Unions,namely;NUPENG,NUCFRANMPE and NUEE , the Charter focused on protection of existing jobs and creation of new green jobs within the transition process.

It also focused on provision of career counseling and transition support services to assist workers in exploring new jobs opportunities in green sectors.

The Charter canvassed incorporating Just Transition demands into Collective Bargaining ,including provisions for job placement, and or, options for deployment within the company and new business ventures in green sectors.

The workers’ immediate demands, however, included, ‘Right to Decent Work’, which ensures that all workers have access to decent work, with fair wages, safe working conditions and social protection.

It also includes ‘Social Protection and Welfare’ which seeks the establishment of a comprehensive social protection system.

On ‘Skill Development and Training’, the workers called for the establishment of training and skill development programs to enable workers to adapt to changing job requirements; ensure that workers have access to education and training opportunities and facilitate distributive benefits of Just Transition across sectors and sub- sectors, among others.

Presenting the Charter of Demand to Comrade Toba Agboola, chairman, Labour Writers Association of Nigeria(LAWAN), the National President of NUCFRANMPE, Comrade Bolarinwa Olushola, said ; “We , the workers of Nigeria , represented by our Trade Unions,recognize the urgent need for a Just Transition to a low- carbon economy. However, we demand that this transition prioritizes the rights, interest and well-being of workers, our families and communities”.

Concluding, the leadership of the three unions noted that ” a just transition for the workforce builds on the creation of decent work and quality job, as well as social protection, to mitigate the negative impacts of climate policies on workers, the families and communities, when transitioning to a low-carbon economy is crucial. We, the workers of Nigeria, will continue to advocate for our rights and interests throughout this transition process, and demand that our government, employers, and other social partners work with us, to ensure a joint transition to a low- carbon economy “.