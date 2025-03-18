Wike pledges support for UniPort, promises land for centre in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has pledged his support to the University of Port Harcourt, his alma mater.

During a courtesy visit from the university’s governing council, Wike promised to approve a plot of land in a prime location for the construction of a UniPort Centre in Abuja.

Wike, who constructed the university’s ultra-modern Convocation Arena during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State, also offered to establish a multimedia centre in the arena.

He assured the governing council that he and his wife would personally fund the project. “I owe it a duty to support you,” Wike said.

The FCT Minister emphasized that he would not use FCT funds for projects in Rivers State, but he was willing to provide land for the UniPort Centre.

The Minister encouraged other alumni to support the university, saying, “I will give you land here in Abuja to build your centre.”

The governing council, led by Chairman Sen. Mazi Ohuabunwa, had requested Wike’s support for the university centre and the multimedia project.

They also invited Wike to the university’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

In his response, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, the Vice-Chancellor, thanked Wike for his contributions to the university and praised his performance as FCT Minister.

The VC revealed that the roads leading to the Convocation Arena and the road in front of the Senate building have been named after Wike.

Wike’s support for the University of Port Harcourt is a testament to his commitment to education and his alma mater. As FCT Minister, Wike has been focused on developing the nation’s capital, and his efforts have been recognized by many.

