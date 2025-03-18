Trinity University to graduate first set of nursing, MLS students at 3rd convocation ceremony

Vice Chancellor Trinity University Professor Clement Kolawole (middle) Briefing the Press he is flanked by Pastor Samuel Olatunji (Pro-Chancellor) right and Registrar ,Mr. David Oyejide (left) during the Press Conference on the forth coming 3rd Convocation Ceremony held in Lagos on 17/3/2025.

Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos state, will graduate a total of 122 students, including its first set of Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science students on Friday, 22nd March, 2025.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Clement Kolawole, gave the details of the institution’s 3rd convocation ceremony during a press conference held at the school premises on Monday.

Prof. Kolawole also disclosed that the university will, on Thursday, matriculate 554 new students (an increase of 48.70%), across different disciplines for the 2024/2025 academic session.

On the statistics of the graduands, the VC said 28 students (representing 22.95%) obtained first class honours among which 16 were female (representing 57.14%) and 12 were male (representing 42.85%).

“In addition, 65 students attained Second Class Upper Division, 25 obtained Second Class Lower Division, and three graduated with Third Class.”

He noted that Farouq Adedolapo Animashaun of the Computer Science, who had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 is the overall best student.

Highlighting the other activities scheduled for the convocation ceremony, the Prof. Kolawole said that the Chairman/CEO of Coscharis Group of Companies, Dr Cosmas Maduka, would deliver the convocation lecture on Wednesday, titled ‘Success is Not a Degree’ and a member of the governing council of the university, Dr Olufemi Oyinsan will be the chairman of the lecture.

He further mentioned that the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji, will deliver the matriculation lecture titled ‘The Central Place of University Education in Personal and National Development.’

“So, we will have the awarding of prizes and degrees to our graduating students on Friday, with the university’s Chancellor and renowned industrialist, Dr Samuel Adedoyin of Doyin Investments, presiding. Additionally, an honorary doctoral degree in Business Administration and Management will be conferred on Sir Dipo Ajayi, President of the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria, during the event,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

R-L …Pro-Chancellor, Trinity University Pastor Samuel Olatunji; Vice Chancellor. Professor Clement Kolawole; Registrar ,Mr. David Oyejide; Bursar , Dr. Bode Oloruntoba; Trinity University Librarian; Mr. Shola Abolarinwa, during the Press Conference on the forth coming 3rd Convocation Ceremony held in Lagos on 17/3/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Prof. Kolawole said the university which was licensed in 2019, has continued to expand its programmes, and lately added various skills training to its curriculum.

“The university which was licensed in May 2019 with nine pioneering students and has so far graduated 194 students across various disciplines. The student population has also grown to approximately 2,000.

“Trinity University has continued to expand its operations, programmes and facilities to ensure that it is in a strong position to meet the ever-increasing demand of our clients.

“It has recently added skills acquisition in digital literacy and entrepreneur, fashion design, graphic design, photography and videography, hospitality and mixology, addiction science and courier, logistics management to its programmes to give students the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and be job-ready when they graduate,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the governing council of the university, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, expressed gratitude to God and the school management for the university’s steady growth.

He stated that the university had a clear vision and mission from the outset to produce graduates for the global market and to address societal challenges through cutting-edge research and community service.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2