Suspected Militants Bomb nation’s biggest oil pipeline in Niger Delta

A massive explosion has rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Bodo, located in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, setting off a significant fire in the affected area.

The blast, which occurred late on Monday night, has raised concerns over the security of critical infrastructure in the region. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion, though no official statement has yet been issued.

This explosion comes at a time of heightened political tensions in Rivers State, particularly between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike. The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has issued a stern seven-day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu, demanding a series of actions aimed at addressing these tensions.

The NDYC is calling for the restoration of the state’s revenue allocations, an end to ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, and a public retraction of controversial remarks allegedly made by Wike about the Ijaw people.

The NDYC has made it clear that failure to meet these demands will lead to drastic consequences, including a potential shutdown of oil production in the region.

Such a move would have serious repercussions for Nigeria’s economy, given the oil-rich nature of the Niger Delta.

In a further escalation of the crisis, the Niger Delta Development Force (NDDF), a militant group, has issued threats to target oil installations in the region.

The group has warned that if the federal government continues to interfere in the state’s internal matters, it will retaliate by attacking critical infrastructure.

As the investigation into the pipeline explosion continues, these developments signal an increasingly volatile situation in Rivers State, with potential implications for both the political landscape and the nation’s oil sector.