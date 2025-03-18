March 18, 2025
Summon over anti-Tinubu video: Drama as Sowore leads lawyers to NYSC office with Raye

by Peter Anayo081

Presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore and three lawyers on Monday accompanied the NYSC member, Ushie Uguamaye who criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the rising cost of goods and services.

The lady, also known as Raye, had in a tik tok video described Tinubu as a terrible President for doing nothing in the face of escalating prices.

An official of the NYSC swiftly called her via phone to scold her, demanding the video being removed. The defiant Raye refused, arguing that the word ‘terrible’ does not mean insult to the president but description of his performance. She was subsequently summoned to appear before her local government inspector (LGI) at Eti-Osa local government on Monday.

Sowore, in the company of human rights lawyers escorted Raye to the LGI office, but the LGI was nowhere to be found. According to Sowore, the LGI absconded.

He said via a post on his X handle: We arrived Eti-Osa LGI offices of the @officialnyscng
with youth Corper, Ushie Rita uguamaye in Lagos. She was scheduled to appear before the LGI today and we escorted her to their offices with attorneys. @mrfestusogun @yinka_oyesomi and @justiceojienoh but LGI official had absconded failing to show up throughout our stay.”

 

