SGF, Akume distances self from aide facing money laundering, bribery probe

by Peter Anayo074

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has distanced himself from the ongoing investigation of his Personal Assistant, Andrew Uchi, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to reports, Uchi is being detained by the anti-graft agency over allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering amounting to approximately N10 billion.

He is also accused of acquiring properties worth over N6 bn in Abuja; Jos, Plateau State; Makurdi, Gboko, and Tarka Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Additionally, two Bureau de Change operators are under investigation for their alleged involvement in the money laundering scheme linked to Akume’s aide.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Director, Information and Public Relations, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the SGF reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability.

The statement, titled “OSGF Distances Self from Corruption Allegations,” read, “The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission involving Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, regarding allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office’s leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct, as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity. We recognize the efforts of the EFCC to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“However, we urge the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing. The OSGF appreciates the understanding and support of the public on this matter.”

 

