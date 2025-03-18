Rite Foods Limited Bags ‘Food Company of the Year’ 2024 Award

Rite Foods Limited, the dynamic force behind Bigi Drinks, Fearless Energy Drink, Sosa fruit drink, and Bigi & Rite Sausages, has been crowned ‘Food Company of the Year 2024’ at the prestigious Independent Awards 2024. The grand ceremony, held on Saturday at Eko Hotel and Suites, recognized corporate organizations and individuals making significant contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

This recognition reaffirms Rite Foods Limited’s continuous commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leading indigenous brand delivering superior food and beverage solutions.

Speaking on the win, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, expressed gratitude for the recognition:

“This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and quality in the food and beverage sector. At Rite Foods, we remain committed to delivering world-class, proudly Nigerian products that satisfy and nourish our consumers while upholding the highest industry standards.

“We dedicate this award to our Chairman, Asiwaju Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, OFR whose fanatical commitment to excellence has become the DNA of Rite Foods. We equally recognize the dedication and doggedness of the employees at Rite Foods for always pushing beyond limits to deliver quality products to our consumers”. “

The Independent Awards celebrate brands and businesses that have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s economic development and consumer experience. With a legacy of quality and innovation, Rite Foods Limited continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the industry.

Rite Foods Limited’s success is driven by its cutting-edge approach to product development, ensuring that every offering is crafted to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The company’s portfolio includes Bigi Drinks –, A diverse range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks; Fearless Energy Drink – Nigeria’s leading energy drink brand, empowering consumers to push beyond limits; , Sosa Fruit Drink – a naturally refreshing blend of fruit goodness and Bigi & Rite Sausages – tasty, nutritious, and convenient snack options.

As it celebrates this milestone, Rite Foods Limited remains focused on expanding its product range, driving innovation, and enhancing consumer experiences.

Beyond this latest achievement, Rite Foods Limited has been consistently recognized for its excellence in product innovation and consumer engagement, earning notable industry accolades, including Most Innovative Carbonated Soft Drink Brand of the Year 2023 – Bigi; Most Outstanding Energy Drink in Consumer Engagement 2023 – Fearless; and Best Value for Money (Carbonated Drink Brand) 2023 – Bigi Cola.

Looking ahead, Rite Foods Limited remains dedicated to setting new industry standards, fostering sustainability, and enriching millions of lives with premium-quality food and beverage products.