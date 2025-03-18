Ramadan Lecture: SW NNPP Chieftain preaches religious tolerance

…Says with peace Nigeria can regain past glory

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on various Religion adherents in the country to realize that they are all worshipping the same God and so should live in peace with one another.

The business mogul who is also a Chieftain of the New Nigerian People’s Party ( NNPP) in the Southwest, urged politicians and political leaders to stop using religion to cause disharmony, saying both Christians and Muslims as well as adherents of other religions should know that they all worship the same God who created heaven, earth and all within it.

Ajadi gave the admonition while speaking with Journalists on the 3rd Annual Ramadan Lecture which he hosted at Ibafo in Ogun State on Monday.

The Ramadan Lecture with the theme :

“Submit Yourself to Whom God Has Shown Mercy”, was delivered by Fodhilat Sheikh Abdul Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello, popularly known as Aponle Anobi.

The Ramadan Lecture drew large audience from far and near, notable among whom are, Mrs Oyindamola Ajadi Oguntoyinbo; Kilamuwaye Badmus, Olowu Kehinde; Alhaji Saoty Arewa; Alhaja Azeezat Otibiya Reign, Tope Indomie, MC Baba Labule and others.

According to Ajadi, “Today, Ramadan is ongoing, also Lent is ongoing, meaning that we must be tolerance with ourselves in any religion we find ourselves. As a Christian from my father’s side and a Muslim from my mother’s side, I can say I am half Christian and half Muslim. I started with a Muslim background while growing up. During this period I was going to Mosque with other Muslim family members.

“That was where I realized that we are all calling on the same God. The Almighty God who created heaven and earth. This is why I have decided to practice the two religions everywhere I see myself. Today I am celebrating with my Muslim family.

“I am also a Christian. I am a worker in the church. So I don’t see what will makes anyone to fight on the two religions. Today Muslims are here, Christians are here. We sit together to serve the same God. That is the way to go.

“My message to the general public is that we should know the Lord that we are serving. Some of us don’t know the God we are serving and that is why they are being misled. First of all, know who you are and the Lord you are serving. Know that you are serving your God and not anyone else.

“And to our politicians and political leaders, please stop dividing Nigerians through religion for your selfish reasons. We are all one irrespective of our religion. And with peace in the land, God Almighty will restore Nigeria’s lost glories and our nation will bounce back to reckoning”.

Also while delivering the Ramadan Lecture, the Guest Lecturer Fodhilat Sheikh Abdul Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello, popularly known as Aponle Anobi urged everyone to submit themselves to whom God has shown mercy, noting that this is about giving glory to Almighty Allah.

“Wherever you meet Allah ‘s work in the life of others, it is for you to submit yourself totally to His will. If you see someone that makes it in life, believe that he or she cannot do anything successfully without Almighty Allah’s will. So we believe that it is Allah’s Will that makes things going in accordance.

“By having this in mind, this thought in our minds, we will love everyone and we will live a peaceful life and there will be having harmony among ourselves. So I hereby summon all Muslims brothers and sisters, even Christians to please let’s live in unity. Let’s see the Almighty Allah in everyone near us. Through that we will be a blessed humanity”.

