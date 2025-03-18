Nigeria ,Cuba commit to strengthen bilateral relations

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and the Cuba have made a strong commitment to strengthen bilateral relations among the two leading countries in Africa and North America.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb.Yussuf Maitama Tuggar and his Cuba counterpart Mr Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla made the resove to smoothen bilateral relations during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MOU to strengthen on political relations among the two nations.

Tuggar who signed the MOU on behalf of the Nigeria Government noted that the cordial relations existing between the two countries dated back to the era of Nigeria’s independence struggle from British rule.

He said that Nigeria considers Cuba as a key pillar in the diaspora because of its closeness with Nigeria in terms of Rich cultures and traditions.

He also that the signing of the MOU is to strengthen political relations and assured that it would boost the volume of trade and foreign investment in the two nations.

On his own part the Minister Foreign Affairs of Cuba Mr.Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla said that both countries have enjoyed cultural and traditional ties for many decades

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian authorities for hosting the Cuban delegation and thanked them for their hospitality.

