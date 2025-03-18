March 18, 2025
Trending now

Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency In Rivers State

TEXT OF THE BROADCAST BY PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE…

Trinity University to graduate first set of nursing, MLS students at 3rd…

Ramadan Lecture: SW NNPP Chieftain preaches religious tolerance

Nestle Nigeria Plc, Press Conference unveils Golden Morn 3 in1 in Lagos

Suspected Militants Bomb nation’s biggest oil pipeline in Niger Delta

IPAC Chairman Hails Soludo as ‘Wizard’ of Development as Governor Marks 3rd…

Gunmen ambush pipeline surveillance workers in Bayelsa, kill One, injure others

Nigeria ,Cuba commit to strengthen bilateral relations

ECOWAS experts meet to review , validate organisation’s new IT policies ,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nestle Nigeria Plc, Press Conference unveils Golden Morn 3 in1 in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0105

L-R …Commercial Manager,Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Boladale Odunlami; Category Manager ,Omofasa Orhiunu; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; Head of Corporate Communications, Victoria Uwadoka, during the unveiling of the Golden Morn 3 in1 by Nestle Nigeria Plc  held in Lagos on 17/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-r…Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Boladale Odunlami;Head of Corporate Communications,  Victoria Uwadoka; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; Category Manager ,Omofasa Orhiunu; Nestle Human Resources Director,  Mr Shakiru Lawal;  Finance director ,  Namit Mishra;  Business Manager ,Nestlé Professional Funmi Osineyeduring the unveiling of the Golden Morn 3 in1 by Nestle Nigeria Plc  held in Lagos on 17/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Matthew & Thomas Origbe, Twins Brothers Celebrated their 50th Birthday in Lagos

NewChampion

Meeting on Constitution Amendment by House members of Rep Adhoc Committee in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Sun award 2023 held at Eko hotel in Lagos.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO