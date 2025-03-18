Nestle Nigeria Plc, Press Conference unveils Golden Morn 3 in1 in Lagos

L-R …Commercial Manager,Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Boladale Odunlami; Category Manager ,Omofasa Orhiunu; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; Head of Corporate Communications, Victoria Uwadoka, during the unveiling of the Golden Morn 3 in1 by Nestle Nigeria Plc held in Lagos on 17/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-r…Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Boladale Odunlami;Head of Corporate Communications, Victoria Uwadoka; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini; Category Manager ,Omofasa Orhiunu; Nestle Human Resources Director, Mr Shakiru Lawal; Finance director , Namit Mishra; Business Manager ,Nestlé Professional Funmi Osineye, during the unveiling of the Golden Morn 3 in1 by Nestle Nigeria Plc held in Lagos on 17/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

