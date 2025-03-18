NCDMB Launches ‘Champions of Nigerian Content Awards’

The Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Sweetcrude Limited, publishers of SweetcrudeReports, is pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Champions of Nigerian Content Awards’. This prestigious awards ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

Awards Ceremony Details

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the NCDMB’s world-class conference hall, situated at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, beginning at 6 pm prompt. The event will hold at the sidelines of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), scheduled for May 20-22, 2025.

Selection Criteria

Unlike other awards in the Nigeria oil and gas industry, the ‘Champions of Nigerian Content Awards’ will be determined by verifiable accomplishments, using defined metrics set by the Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate and other operational directorates and divisions of the NCDMB.

Awards Categories

The awards categories include:

– Nigerian Content Icon of the Year

– Nigerian Content Lifetime Achievement Award

– Nigerian Content International Upstream Operator of the Year

– Nigerian Content Indigenous Upstream Operator of the Year

– Nigerian Content Midstream Operator of the Year

– Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year

– Nigerian Content International Service Company of the Year

– Nigerian Content Indigenous Service Company of the Year

– Nigerian Content Innovator of the Year

– Nigerian Content Financial Services Provider of the Year

– Nigerian Content Media Organization of the Year

. Women in Leadership Award for Promoting Gender Equality and Empowerment

Benefits for Awardees

Awardees will enjoy commensurate benefits, including media exposure and prominent display at the headquarters of the NCDMB, among other benefits to be determined by the Board.

Advisory Board

The Awards are superintended by an advisory board headed by prominent and accomplished industry players, including Dr. Ernest Nwapa, pioneer Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Dr. Omar Farouk, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization, Mr. Tony Attah, erstwhile Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Ltd, and Mr. Wole Akinyosoye, former Zonal Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources. The role of the advisory board is to confirm the authenticity of the winners and to give further gravitas to the awards.

Commenting on the ‘Champions of Nigerian Content Awards’, Mr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of the NCDMB said “the time has come to identify and celebrate pillars of Nigerian Content who shall serve as a shining example of what is expected of others in the industry”.

He noted that the Awards are being launched just when oil and gas industry players are gearing up to mark the 15th anniversary of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD) Act 2010.

Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu, Director Monitoring and Evaluation at the NCDMB also remarked that the ‘Champions of Nigerian Content Awards’ will motivate and reward Nigerian Content compliance among entities in the oil and gas industry. He said the Board had mulled this event for a few years, and the launch signified NCDMB’s conviction that companies and individuals who extend themselves to develop Nigerian Content and comply with extant regulations should be identified by the regulator and celebrated, to serve as a beacon of motivation for other industry players.

On their part, Sweetcrude Limited has promised that the Awards will feature glitz and glamour, to signify the importance and contributions of Nigerian Content to the national economy.