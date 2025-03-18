March 18, 2025
Politics

IPAC Chairman Hails Soludo as ‘Wizard’ of Development as Governor Marks 3rd Anniversary”

by Editor048

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, has described Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State as a “wizard” following his impressive performance in office.

According to a report by Mazi Ejimofor, Dantalle made the remark during a visit to Anambra State to inspect some of the projects executed by the Soludo administration. He was visibly impressed by the level of development in the state, saying “Governor Soludo is a wizard!”

The IPAC chairman’s visit coincided with Governor Soludo’s third anniversary in office, which has been marked by significant strides in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship.

Soludo’s transformational leadership has earned him widespread praise, with many hailing him as a true leader. His commitment to transparency and accountability has also been widely commended.

The governor’s vision for Anambra is built around three core pillars: the African Dubai, Taiwan, and Silicon Valley. He aims to transform the state into a logistics, commercial, entertainment, and leisure hub, while also driving industrialization and human capital development.

As Soludo marks his third anniversary, he can look back on a slew of achievements, including the development of critical infrastructure, upgrades to healthcare and education facilities, and initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

