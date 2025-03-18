Gunmen ambush pipeline surveillance workers in Bayelsa, kill One, injure others

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The government and people of Bayelsa State are urged to take immediate notice of a violent attack that occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Workers of Labrador Security Outfit, who were on their way for a crew change and to deliver food supplies to colleagues on duty, were ambushed by a group of sea pirates led by one Godbless Canus Ogun. Reports suggest that the gang is loyal to Amagbien, a wanted militant accused of involvement in the killing of military personnel in Okuama Community, Delta State.

Confirming the incident, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Igbomotoru Community, Goodnews Manash, stated that this militant group has been terrorizing residents along the Binikurukuru Creek.

According to him, Mr. Ekerete Odoh, an indigene of Igbomotoru 1 community, was shot dead on the spot, while the speedboat driver, Likson Godspower, from Ekowe Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, sustained severe gunshot injuries, resulting in the loss of one of his hands.

Manash further revealed that the attackers made away with a 200-horsepower engine and a speedboat belonging to Kojo Sam Logistics/Labrador Security Outfit. The company’s houseboat is stationed near the pipeline in Lasukugbene/Baberegbene, within the Igbomotoru West Bomo Kingdom.

This incident highlights the growing insecurity in the region and calls for urgent intervention by security agencies to curb the activities of armed militants and sea pirates.