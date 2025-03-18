March 18, 2025
ECOWAS experts meet to review , validate organisation’s new IT policies , procedures

by Peter Anayo

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

Abidjan, capital of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, is hosting an experts meeting, organised by the Directorate of IT Services of the ECOWAS Commission from March 17- 21 2025 to examine the new IT policies and procedures.

 

The main objective of the workshop is to ensure that the new ECOWAS IT policies and procedures are aligned with best practice and meet the evolving requirements of the global operating environment.

 

The ECOWAS IT policy will cover areas such as acceptable use of IT resources, security measures, data management, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and employee responsibilities.

 

