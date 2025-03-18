Dr. Ifeoma Eze delivers inspiring message on value, purpose

Abuja, Nigeria – Dr. Ifeoma Eze, a renowned minister, author of books and wife of Prophet Okwudili Eze, General Overseer of Zion Heritage Ministries, recently delivered a powerful sermon titled “Your Gift Is an Instrument of Value.” Drawing from her book, Becoming A Person of Exceptional Value, Dr. Eze’s message challenged individuals to recognize their worth and embrace their God-given purpose.

During her sermon, Dr. Eze defined value as the measure of one’s usefulness through acquired skills and the ability to provide solutions. She emphasized that an individual’s value is determined by who seeks them, who needs them, and who demands what they carry.

“Value means that what you have to offer on the table of life is useful, needed, and relevant,” she stated. “It is your value that transports you to the level of relevance that you desire.”

Dr. Eze further explained that different levels of value attract different audiences. While some talents may appeal to the sick, the hungry, or the vain, others will draw the attention of kings, royalty, and influential personalities. She posed a critical question to her audience: “What kind of value do you bring, and who do you bring it for?”

To illustrate her point, Dr. Eze referenced the biblical story of Hiram of Tyre, a skilled craftsman sought out by King Solomon for his expertise in brasswork (1 Kings 7:13-14). She used this example to highlight how exceptional value creates demand and opens doors to extraordinary opportunities.

Dr. Eze also drew inspiration from Jeremiah 1:5, where God affirms that He knew His people before forming them in the womb. She urged individuals to recognize their God-given potential, declaring that everyone is uniquely gifted to become a trailblazer, a pacesetter, and a generational curse breaker.

“Before He formed you, He knew you were full of potential, loaded with greatness, and anointed for impact. He knew you would be a source of transformation, bringing people to the saving knowledge of Christ,” she proclaimed.

Her message serves as a call to self-discovery and purposeful living, reminding believers that their gifts are not merely talents but divine tools for influence and kingdom advancement.

Dr. Ifeoma Eze’s sermon aligns with the themes of her book, Becoming A Person of Exceptional Value, which continues to inspire countless individuals on their journey to discovering their true worth and fulfilling their God-given purpose.

Through her teachings, Dr. Eze is empowering people to embrace their unique gifts, break barriers, and make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond. Her work stands as a testament to the transformative power of recognizing and living out one’s value.

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze’s ministry and her book, visit Zion Heritage Ministries or follow her on social media platforms.

