March 17, 2025
Trending now

Africa prudential reports 95% PBT growth in 2024

Rivers Assembly begins moves to impeach Gov. Fubara, his deputy

Nestle launches Golden Morn 3-in-1 to address nutritional deficiencies

Enugu govt launches climate policy action plan, education manual

We’ll comply with PenCom’s 3-day pension payment directive- PenOp

Aiyedatiwa approves employment of over 1,000 teachers for 0ndo Public Primary Schools

ENSIEC congratulates Gov. Mbah @ 53, lauds him for return of LG…

A week after meeting Tinubu, ex-PDP gov candidate, Jandor moves to APC

Bayelsa govt assures NMA, tertiary institutions of fair treatment

PenCom new policy will boost transparency- COPEHRA

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

We’ll comply with PenCom’s 3-day pension payment directive- PenOp

by Peter Anayo0120

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has assured the National Pension Commission (PenCom) that its members will comply with the recent directive to settle all pension benefits within three working days.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Pension Commission has mandated Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Fund Custodians to approve and pay pension benefits to eligible applicants within three working days of receiving complete applications.

 

Mr Oguche Agudah, Chief Executive Officer, PenOp, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the directive was positive and capable of fostering accountability.

 

Agudah said that PenOp members were fully aligned with PenCom’s efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the pension system in Nigeria.

 

He said, “This is a good development for pensioners, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), and the entire system.

 

“PFAs are going to comply with this new directive, which is set to begin in June. We will ensure service

levels are maintained, and we will also ensure people get their money as and when due.

 

“We recognise the importance of timely payment of pension benefits to retirees, and we are committed to working with PenCom to achieve this goal.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Heirs Insurance Group flags off yuletide season with “Unwrapping Smiles” campaign

Kelvin Egerue

Heirs Insurance Group raises the bar on motor insurance, unveils Low-cost Motor Insurance Plans

Kelvin Egerue

NAICOM celebrates passage of Insurance Reform Bill by House of Reps

Kelvin Egerue
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO