COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

To further address nutritional deficiencies in Nigerian diets, Nestlé Nigeria Plc Monday in Lagos, launched its new Golden Morn 3-in-1 cereal.

The Golden Morn 3-in-1 comes in a 45 gram pack, which is priced at N300, keeping it within the reach of the average household.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, who described the launch as another milestone in the history of Golden Morn, said the new product was aimed at producing the right balance between nutrition and taste.

He also noted that the Golden Morn 3-in-1 is the first ready to eat cereal in Nigeria, and was developed over a two year period, adding that it is a product that can be enjoyed by every member of the family.

“We have come to express confidence as we celebrate another milestone in the history of Golden Morn, this cherished home-grown family cereal, born in 1986, is currently the most consumed cereal in Nigeria.

“From its humble beginnings, Golden Morn has grown into the beloved brand that brings the taste of wholesome goodness to our table every morning or at any time during the day.

“Now, building on this rich heritage, we are excited to introduce Golden Morn 3-in-1, Nigeria’s favourite maize and soya cereal now comes with milk only requiring the addition of water to serve.

“This is the first ready to eat cereal in Nigeria, offering consumers more convenience and cost savings in every pack.

“We employed a meticulous innovation process to achieve the right balance between nutrition and taste to satisfy consumers.

“The product, we are presenting today, is an outcome of consumer centric approach to provide support at Nestlé,” he said.

He noted that the company would remain committed to nutritional products across all life stages.

“We are committed to developing products that provide nutrition across all life stages for people everywhere, in a way that is good for our planning.

“As we celebrate the launch of Golden Morn 3-in-1, we reaffirm our commitment to using feedback and insights as a guide for the continuous innovation and renovation of our products for our consumers,” Elhusseini said.

Also speaking, Category Manager, Dairy, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Omofasa Orhiunu said the product would address nutritional deficiencies of low income earners across the country.

He said, “At Nestlé, our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life. Our ambition is to bring tasty and balanced diets within the reach of everyone in the country.

“According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, UNICEF and World Food Programme report, no fewer than 172 million Nigerians were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2022.

“This means that for millions of people across the country, the fundamental human rights to nutritionally adequate diet at a price they can afford remains out of reach.

“Nestlé helps to address this by delivering accessible, affordable, nutrition to those of lower incomes helping to close nutrition gaps,” Orhiunu said.

He said the company would continue to create products that would address locally relevant nutritional deficiencies.

Speaking further, Orhiunu said to maximise positive impact, the company create products that not only aim to address locally relevant nutritional deficiencies, but are also consumed regularly by a large proportion of the population.

“This brings us to the launch of our new baby, Golden Morn 3-in-1, a product that can be enjoyed by every member of the family, ensuring everyone has access to adequate nutrition,” he said.

According to him, the product is fortified with Grain Smart Protect, a smart combination of micronutrients to support the immune system.

“This means that each delicious bowl of Golden Morn 3-in-1 contains iron, vitamin B1, B5, and C. And now, with the addition of milk, it also provides calcium and protein, fueling the family for its daily weights.

“Let us not forget that it is rich in fibre, which is excellent for the digestive system and it is quite affordable. With the addition of milk, this product reduces the cost of having a nutritious Golden Morn meal by 32 per cent,” he said.