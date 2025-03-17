Lagos Assembly crisis: Lawmakers refute defection rumour, say report lack merit

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have denied a report alleging that 25 lawmakers are planning to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying this claim is entirely false and without merit.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, urging members of the public to disregard the report.

The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to a recent publication by an online blog alleging that twenty-five (25) members of the Assembly are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an unnamed political party.

“We categorically state that this claim is entirely false and without merit. It is important to recall that, during the recent leadership dispute within the Assembly, a similar report surfaced, suggesting that twenty-seven (27) members were preparing to leave the APC for the Labour Party.

“That claim was also unequivocally refuted, with members affirming their commitment to the party and confidence in resolving internal disagreements through established mechanisms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no APC member of the Lagos State House of Assembly is contemplating defection. As true progressives, we acknowledge that challenges may arise, but we remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes.

“The leadership of our party is fully engaged, and any outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.

“We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports, which are designed to mislead and create unnecessary tension. Furthermore, we reaffirm our loyalty to the leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We remain steadfast in our support and dedication to the ideals of the APC.

“Finally, we advise those spreading falsehoods to desist from such acts, as the Lagos State House of Assembly remains focused on its legislative mandate—enacting laws and passing motions that promote the progress and development of Lagos State.”

