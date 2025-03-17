FG to close Independence Bridge in Lagos until May

The Federal Government will, on Wednesday, close the Independence Bridge (Marina bound), Lagos, to facilitate maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge.

The bridge will remain closed until the end of May.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

”The Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public of a planned closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) commencing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

” This closure is necessary to facilitate essential maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge,” she said.

Kesha said that the closure would affect traffic from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku toward Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.

“The Independence Bridge will remain closed until the end of May 2025 for the repairs.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternative routes.”

According to Kesha, the Federal Ministry of Works apologises for any inconveniences the closure may cause.

She added that the ministry appreciated the understanding and cooperation of members of the public as it intensified efforts to ensure safety and stability of road infrastructure.

