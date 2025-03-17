Enugu govt launches climate policy action plan, education manual

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah has reiterated his administration’s determination to combat the existential threats and destructive nature of climate change in the state, saying the climate issues are real, hence the need to work together to fathom a comprehensive solution.

The governor stated this during the official launch of the Enugu State Climate Policy, Climate Action Plan, and Climate Education Manual, held at the old government lodge in Enugu.

Delivering his speech during the event, Dr Mbah who was represented by his Deputy, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai commended the development partners, and described tree planting as a formidable move to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said that the state government and the house assembly would work together to enact a law that would illegalize cutting of trees in the metropolis without approval.

The governor said the plan and policy will guarantee that the growth the state expects will be driven on the horse back of sustainability anchored in science and nurtured by sheer determination to ensure that environmental best standards are followed in Enugu.

Describing the event as a bold step towards securing a sustainable and Climate-resilient future for Enugu, the state commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu said Climate change has become a global challenge with its consequential impacts on livelihoods and ecosystems distorting national and subnational socio-economic values and activities.

While stating that, Enugu state Climate Policy serves as a comprehensive roadmap for integrating sustainability into every sector of the economy, Prof. Ugwu said it is a strategic framework designed to drive green investments, create thousands of jobs, and position Enugu as a leader in Nigeria’s low-carbon transition.

Also speaking on an overview of the Climate Change Policy, Action Plan and Climate Manual, the Special Adviser to the governor on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke identified Climate Smart Agriculture as one of the ways to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.

Other speakers were the state’s first lady, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, represented by Mrs. Chidimma Egeonu, the speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Uche Ugwu, represented by the chairman of House committee on Climate Change, Hon Pius Ezeugwu, representatives of the UNICEF, African Climate Foundation, NBL among others.

