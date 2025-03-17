March 17, 2025
ENSIEC congratulates Gov. Mbah @ 53, lauds him for return of LG governance

by Peter Anayo0122

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), on Monday, congratulated His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, on his 53rd birthday anniversary.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Prof. Christian Ngwu, in a congratulatory message in Enugu, commended Gov. Mbah for excellence in implementing audacious and disruptive transformation agendas in Enugu State especially at the grassroots.

 

“His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, actually returned grassroots governance to the people by making ENSIEC truly independent and did not interfere in the council election processes and decisions.

 

“The governor remains an objective and impactful administrator, and he has provided patriotic and unrelenting service to the state and the nation.

“Mbah’s unique approach to governance had lifted the fortunes of Enugu State indigenes even those living in rural council areas.

 

“This can be clearly seen through his achievements in building water, health and education facilities as well as infrastructural renewal touching all nooks and crannies in various council areas.

 

“Little wonder, Gov. Mbah within a short while in office has won the hearts and respect of Enugu State people and other Nigerians.

“His Excellency has continued to ensure good governance, predicated on justice, peace, secured, highly developed and prosperous state,” he said.

 

The chairman said on behalf of the commission, “we heartily rejoice with Your Excellency as you attain 53 years today.”

 

“On this auspicious occasion, we appreciate God for Your Excellency’s impact on lives, which is marked by amazing grace and remarkable accomplishments,” he added.

 

