Dr. Yibala Akpama Edimek: A trailblazer with passion for inspiring, mentoring next generation of doctors

In the realm of medical excellence, few names shine as brightly as Dr. (Mrs) Yibala Akpama Edimek, a distinguished Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist whose remarkable journey is a testament to the transformative power of dedication, hard work, and visionary leadership.

In this report, FAVOUR ISHEMBER examines Dr. Yibala’s fascinating life journey, exploring the factors that have shaped her success story, and the challenges faced by resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and the positive impact of the FCTA’s Residency Training Scheme on the healthcare sector of Nigeria.

Dr. Yibala Akpama Edimek is an outstanding medical practitioner in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology, exemplifying unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and unrelenting resilience. As a distinguished Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise and consistent commitment to advancing maternal and reproductive health, both in Nigeria and globally.

Her impressive academic credentials are a testament to her outstanding abilities. Furthermore, she made history recently by emerging Overall Best Candidate in the Fellowship Examination of the Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the highly prestigious West African College of Surgeons (WACS), cementing her status as a trailblazer in her male-dominated specialized field.

This remarkable achievement was widely applauded at the 65th Annual Scientific Conference of WACS, held in Bamako, Mali, where Dr. Yibala received double honours for her outstanding academic excellence and professional prowess. Her accomplishments serve as a shining example of her tireless efforts to elevate the standards of maternal and reproductive healthcare in the country.

The WACS is a globally acclaimed professional body dedicated to advancing surgical education, training, and research across 18 West African countries. These include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, and Equatorial Guinea. Others are Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and The Gambia.

Dr. Yibala, a consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist who started as a House Officer in the State House Medical Centre, had worked in the Federal Ministry of Works Clinic, Nisa Premier Hospital before joining the Federal Capital Territory Administration Hospitals where she served at Asokoro District Hospital, Maitama District Hospital and currently in Wuse District Hospital.

From her early training as a Registrar shuttling between Wuse, Maitama, and Asokoro District Hospitals, to her years as a Senior Registrar, and now her qualification as a Consultant, Dr. Edimek’s journey exemplifies excellence, dedication, and resilience.

Her educational pursuits began at Auntie Margaret International Nursery/Primary School, where she studied from 1992 to 1998. She then proceeded to Akim Akim Model High School, Calabar, from 1998 to 2004, and obtained her Senior Secondary School Certificate after passing the Examination.

Born to the family of Elder Dr. Akpama and Rev. Hon. Mercy Akpama, in Nko Community, Yakurr Nation, Cross River State, Nigeria, Dr.Yibala’s academic excellence continued at the University of Calabar, where she earned her first degree in Medicine (M.B.B.CH) from 2004 to 2011.

Her quest for more knowledge led her to pursue further education, obtaining a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria between 2017 and 2019. Currently, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Health (MPH) at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, from 2023 to 2025.

Dr. Yibala’s driving force is her passion for maternal and child health, stemming from her firsthand experience of the challenges women face during pregnancy and childbirth. This passion has propelled her to strive for excellence, not just for personal fulfillment but also for the countless women and children whose lives depend on quality healthcare.

Married with two children, the thirty-five-year-old doctor expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her family, particularly her husband and children, whose encouragement and understanding have been instrumental in her journey. She also acknowledged the early influence of her parents and the mentorship of her trainers and senior colleagues during her residency at FCTA hospitals.

Significantly too, her abiding faith in God has been a constant source of perseverance, enabling her to push through challenges and stay focused on her goals. Moreover, she felt a deep sense of responsibility to her profession and the healthcare system in Nigeria, aspiring to be a consultant who not only treats patients but also inspires and mentors the next generation of doctors.

Despite her numerous achievements, Dr. Yibala faced significant challenges throughout her journey. One of the most daunting experiences was during her residency training, where she had to balance intense clinical duties, academic commitments, and family responsibilities. The physical and emotional exhaustion took a toll on her, and she often questioned whether she could keep up with the demands.

Another significant challenge was dealing with difficult clinical cases, particularly high-risk pregnancies with poor prognoses. The pressure to make life-or-death decisions weighed heavily on her. Preparing for the Fellowship exams was also a daunting period, with immense pressure to succeed and a overwhelming volume of material to cover.

Throughout these challenges, Dr. Yibala relied on her faith in God to persevere, reminding herself of why she started her journey in the first place.

Doling out words of advice and encouragement to aspiring medical professionals, she emphasized the importance of staying committed, passionate, and resilient in the face of challenges. She acknowledged that the journey can be demanding and overwhelming at times, but encouraged them to view each obstacle as an opportunity for growth and self-improvement.

To succeed in the medical field, according to her requires continuous learning, prioritizing goals, and maintaining a humble attitude even as she counseled upcoming doctors and residents to seek guidance from mentors and colleagues, striving for excellence in both clinical and academic pursuits.

She also highlighted the importance of self-care, reminding aspiring medical professionals not to neglect their physical and mental well-being. “A healthy doctor is better equipped to care for patients,” she noted.

Moreover, Dr. Yibala encouraged upcoming doctors and residents to believe in themselves and their potential, persevering through moments of doubt with determination and sense of purpose.

Ultimately, she reminded them to stay compassionate and committed to patient care, which she described as the heart of their profession. With hard work, focus, and faith in God, she assured them that they can achieve excellence and make a meaningful impact in healthcare.

Without a doubt, her exceptional academic and clinical prowess indicates the outstanding training standards of the FCTA Residency Programme while her tremendous feat in the examination directly reflects the high-quality mentorship and hands-on clinical exposure provided by the Barr. Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration’s Hospitals Residency Programme.

The success further affirmed the exemplary role of FCTA trainers, whose dedication to mentoring and shaping the next generation of medical specialists, continued to earn national and international recognition, with the “landmark achievement” seen as “a resounding endorsement of FCTA’s investment in human infrastructure, further cementing its position as a leader in healthcare excellence in Nigeria and West Africa”.

Notably, Dr. Yibala attributed her outstanding performance to the significant contribution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). She emphasized that the residency training programme under the FCTA hospitals was invaluable, providing rigorous, structured, and comprehensive training that equipped her with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel.

She highlighted the diverse cases she encountered during her rotations at Wuse, Maitama, and Asokoro District Hospitals, which gave her hands-on experience in managing complex obstetric and gynecological conditions. She praised the mentorship she received from senior colleagues and consultants, who guided and supported her, nurturing both her clinical and academic growth.

Meanwhile, the FCT Administration’s commitment to capacity building and professional development clearly, created an enabling environment for learning and excellence, which played a crucial role in her achievements in the Fellowship exams of the West African College of Surgeons.

According to Dr. Olugbenga Bello, Ag. Director General (DG) of the FCT Hospital Management Board, the FCT Residency Training Scheme started in 2007 with family medicine, followed by Obstetrics and Gynecology. The programme has since expanded to include Thermology, General Surgery, Anesthesia, Internal Medicine, and Psychiatry.

Dr. Bello noted that the programme has produced over 50 specialists at the fellowship level and many more at the membership level. “Our other Resident Doctors that had won prizes in previous exams include Dr. Adeleye Nurat Omobolanle , Adenike Abiose Prize for the best Membership candidate of the West African College of Surgeons who also passed at first attempt in Ophthalmology 2020, Dr. Ajesola Majekodunmi Prize for the Best Candidate in Dissertation Part 2 FMCophth 2024, Dr. E.O Akinsete Prize for Best Candidate in Part 2 FMCophth Examinations,2024.

Also, among them are Dr. Nd-ezuma Nnamdi Wakama.

Oyin Olurin Prize for the Best Candidate in Part 1 FMCophth Examinations,NPMCN, 2020, Dr. SNN Nwosu Prize, Best Candidate in Clinical Part 1,NPMCN,2020.

He highlighted the recent achievements of Dr. Yibala Akpama Edimek, who won the best prize as the best female candidate in Obstetrics and Gynecology and the overall best in the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Dr. Bello emphasized the importance of in-house training, which allows the FCTA to provide services while training healthcare professionals. He noted that sponsoring residency training in other institutions is costly, and the in-house training programme has been a wise decision for the FCT Administration.

Despite the successes, Dr. Bello acknowledged the challenges faced by the Residency Training Scheme, including the lack of adequate human resources, leading to an overwhelming workload for the trainers and trainees.

Notably, accommodation poses a significant challenge for doctors in Abuja, particularly those referred to as Resident Doctors. Historically, these medical professionals were expected to reside within hospital premises.

However, due to Abuja’s accommodation crisis, many doctors are forced to live on the outskirts of the city, miles away from their workplaces. Providing more accommodation options for Resident Doctors, either within or near hospital premises, would greatly simplify their lives.

Beyond accommodation issues, the phenomenon of brain drain also affects the healthcare sector. Young medical professionals, including doctors and other health workers, are leaving the country in large numbers. This exodus reduces the pool of potential Resident Doctors, making it difficult to replace departing medical professionals. Although some individuals outside the system are willing to join, bureaucratic delays have hindered new recruitment over the past two years.

The disparity between the rate of departures and recruitment exacerbates the workload on existing medical staff. If replacements were made at a comparable rate, the burden on current staff would be alleviated. Unfortunately, recruitment has not kept pace with departures, underscoring the need for streamlined processes to address this critical issue.

Despite the numerous challenges confronting Resident Doctors in the FCT, the FCTA’s Residency Training Scheme has continued to produce outstanding medical professionals like Dr. Yibala, who have gone on to make significant contributions to the healthcare sector.

However, the FCTA has received encouragement from the management to continue the residency training programme, with the Residency Training Fund been paid as at when due. The administration hopes to produce more world-class healthcare professionals and is committed to supporting the programme to achieve this goal.

