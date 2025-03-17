March 17, 2025
Trending now

Demolition Scandal: Wike Condemns FCDA ES’s Shady deals

Africa prudential reports 95% PBT growth in 2024

Rivers Assembly begins moves to impeach Gov. Fubara, his deputy

Nestle launches Golden Morn 3-in-1 to address nutritional deficiencies

Enugu govt launches climate policy action plan, education manual

We’ll comply with PenCom’s 3-day pension payment directive- PenOp

Aiyedatiwa approves employment of over 1,000 teachers for 0ndo Public Primary Schools

ENSIEC congratulates Gov. Mbah @ 53, lauds him for return of LG…

A week after meeting Tinubu, ex-PDP gov candidate, Jandor moves to APC

Bayelsa govt assures NMA, tertiary institutions of fair treatment

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Demolition Scandal: Wike Condemns FCDA ES’s Shady deals

by Editor019

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has strongly condemned the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Yunana Daud, for allegedly attempting to defraud victims of the recent demolition at Gishiri village.

The demolition, which occurred last week, left approximately 455 individuals, including indigenes and non-indigenes, without homes due to the ongoing road construction.

Wike expressed outrage over the shady deals promoted by the ES in compensating the victims. Despite approving N1.3 billion for compensation, Wike discovered that the ES, in collaboration with the department of Compensation and Relocation, was offering victims significantly less than the approved amount.

Wike’s annoyance stems from the ES’s betrayal of trust, particularly as an indigene of Abuja. The Minister warned the ES to rectify the situation immediately and pay the victims the approved amount, or face termination.

The controversy surrounding the ES began when Umaru Godwin, the youth leader of Gishiri community, accused him of altering the Minister’s instructions regarding relocation.

Godwin claimed that the ES proposed a waterlogged environment, rendering it impossible for victims to build structures.

Further allegations arose when Princess Juliet Jonah, a community member, stated that victims were protesting the offer of N72,000 per building, which they deemed inadequate.

This incident is not the first time the FCDA has faced controversy, as the Minister had previously suspended the former Executive Secretary, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, indefinitely.

Related posts

Plateau: We apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms, 115 ammunition in 2024- Police 

Peter Anayo

The relics of Toyota Matrix car and Bajaj Tricycle that collided along Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Saturday

Editor

Governor Kefas creates enabling environment for business to flourish in the state

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO