Demolition Scandal: Wike Condemns FCDA ES’s Shady deals

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has strongly condemned the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Yunana Daud, for allegedly attempting to defraud victims of the recent demolition at Gishiri village.

The demolition, which occurred last week, left approximately 455 individuals, including indigenes and non-indigenes, without homes due to the ongoing road construction.

Wike expressed outrage over the shady deals promoted by the ES in compensating the victims. Despite approving N1.3 billion for compensation, Wike discovered that the ES, in collaboration with the department of Compensation and Relocation, was offering victims significantly less than the approved amount.

Wike’s annoyance stems from the ES’s betrayal of trust, particularly as an indigene of Abuja. The Minister warned the ES to rectify the situation immediately and pay the victims the approved amount, or face termination.

The controversy surrounding the ES began when Umaru Godwin, the youth leader of Gishiri community, accused him of altering the Minister’s instructions regarding relocation.

Godwin claimed that the ES proposed a waterlogged environment, rendering it impossible for victims to build structures.

Further allegations arose when Princess Juliet Jonah, a community member, stated that victims were protesting the offer of N72,000 per building, which they deemed inadequate.

This incident is not the first time the FCDA has faced controversy, as the Minister had previously suspended the former Executive Secretary, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, indefinitely.