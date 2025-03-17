Breaking: Ex-Lagos PDP gov candidate, Jandor returns to APC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2023 general election, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has officially returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Jandor announced his readiness to return APC today at a press briefing held at Liberty Place, Ikeja, in Lagos.

Jandor had on March 3 dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over what he described as anti-party activities of some leaders of the party in Lagos State.

After his public announcement over his decision to dump PDP, he had met with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other prominent political bigwigs in the country.

However, he finally retuned the ruling party saying, “We have decided to join the political party that considers winning not minding who is in the ballot.

“We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress, APC,” Jandor said.

He added, “Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons why I dumped APC, I want to say that there is a Yoruba adage that says, if a woman has not tried two husbands, she would not know which one is better. ”

Details later…

