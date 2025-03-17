Armed robbers attack Veterinary Hospital, Enugu, rape intern

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu Veterinary Hospital, Uwani Enugu was early this morning attacked by armed men who raped a female intern at the hospital and disposed of cash and valuables.

Reports from the hospital indicate that the victims are traumatized and calling on the State Government to come to their aid.

The victims who are students of the Enugu State Veterinary Research School Achi, are on internship at the Veterinary Hospital in Enugu.

Newsmen gathered that this armed robbery attack which is the second in one year saw the students helpless, with the criminals terrorising them for over an hour without help coming from security operatives or hospital authorities. The Hospital which is dilapidated has no perimeter fence or gate and with no security men on duty

According to two of the interns, Ugochukwu Precious and Obianuju Onuzuike, the criminals arrived their living quarters about 01:00hrs Sunday and held them hostage for over an hour.

They said the bandits took their phones and cash and raped one of them before disappearing into the night unchallenged.

They said their efforts to contact a Director in the hospital, Dr Philip Ozoagu, who lived opposite the school yielded no result and he didn’t show up until reporters arrived.

Around 9 am when some journalists were interviewing the victims at the hospital, a detachment of the Enugu State Rapid Response Squad arrived at the hospital.

The security men who said they were sent from the Government House, Enugu after trying unsuccessfully to seize newsmen’s recording equipment, stopped the interview, ordered newsmen to leave the premises, claiming it was illegal for the media to interview the victims.

As at the time a TV crew was forced out of the premises, the victims had not received any medical attention.

In a telephone conversation around 11:15hrs with Attah Amarachi, one of the victims, she said they were at the police station waiting to be attended to, and would proceed to the hospital for medical attention with the police officers.

