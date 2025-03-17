March 17, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Aiyedatiwa approves employment of over 1,000 teachers for 0ndo Public Primary Schools

by Peter Anayo098

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

 

Ondo State Government in a bid to fill critical vacancies in Public Primary Schools across the State has approved the employment of 1,100 Teachers through the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (ODSUBEB).

 

Already, the governor has ratified the process after the completion of the recruitment process by the board.

 

Recently, Aiyedatiwa also employed another 1,010 new teachers for public secondary schools, bringing the total number of newly recruited teachers in the State to 2,110.

 

The governor had expressed determination to fill all the vacant teaching staff positions to combat the acute shortages in public schools in the State.

 

In his reaction, the Executive Chairman of ODSUBEB, Rt. Hon. Victor Olambitan, appreciated the Governor for approving the recruitment aimed at addressing gaps and shortfalls created by workers leaving the Public Service.

 

According to him, the employment will go a long way to improve Pupils -Teachers’ Ratio in the Public Primary Schools and at the same time help the quality of education delivered in schools, especially in rural and hard to reach areas across the State.

 

Olabimtan hailed the many unprecedented feats of the Aiyedatiwa administration in the education sector of the State.

 

He urged the lucky newly recruited Teachers to be more dedicated to their new assignment to boost education standards in the state.

 

