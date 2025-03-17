Africa prudential reports 95% PBT growth in 2024

COMFORT EKELEME

Africa Prudential Plc has announced a ₦1.2 billion total dividend payout following an outstanding financial performance in 2024.

Africa Prudential Plc is a leading share registration and business solutions provider listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 88per cent, rising from ₦962.9 million in 2023 to ₦1.81 billion in 2024, reflecting strong revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Building on its legacy of consistent shareholder rewards, Africa Prudential introduced an interim dividend of 15 kobo per share at half-year 2024.

Investors will now receive a final dividend of 60 kobo per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 75 kobo, a 67per cent increase from the 45 kobo paid in 2023.

In 2024, Africa Prudential Gross revenue surged by 31.5per cent, rising from ₦3.95 billion in 2023 to ₦5.19 billion.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) nearly doubled, increasing by 95 per cent from ₦1.44 billion to ₦2.81 billion

Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 88per cent, up from ₦962.9 million in the previous year to ₦1.81 billion in 2014.

The company also achieved significant balance sheet expansion, with total assets growing by 52% to ₦34.84 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to ₦22.98 billion in 2023.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Africa Prudential, while speaking on the results reaffirmed the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

He said, “Our 2024 performance is a demonstration of our long-term strategy and adaptability in a dynamic market. We have doubled our profitability and continue to prove to our shareholders that we are fully committed to value creation.

“Next year will even be more phenomenal as we are on track to roll out a long line up of innovative products and services developed to enhance service delivery in the capital market.

“We remain dedicated to delivering superior value to our shareholders, expanding our service offerings, and redefining capital market solutions across Africa,” he said.

With a solid earnings trajectory, robust balance sheet, and disciplined financial management, Africa Prudential is well-positioned for sustained profitability, market leadership, and long-term growth.