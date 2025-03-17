A week after meeting Tinubu, ex-PDP gov candidate, Jandor moves to APC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP during the 2023 general election, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has officially moved to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Jandor gave the declaration to move to APC on Monday 17, at a press conference held at Liberty Place, Ikeja, in Lagos.

Jandor had on March 3 dumped PDP over what he described as anti-party activities of some leaders of the party in Lagos State.

After his public announcement over his decision to dump PDP, he had met with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other prominent political bigwigs in the country.

Confirming his meeting with the President, Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, disclosed in a statement that he met with the President on Monday 10.

Jandor said, “In the process of consultation, we had crucial discussions with some leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressive Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Young Progressive Party (YPP) among others. We equally had a truth-sharing engagement with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level on the likelihood of rescinding our resignation from the party if the identified wrongs could be corrected.

“While PDP at the national level was on our neck to rescind our decision of resigning from the party, the state chapter in Lagos has chosen a campaign of calumny against us and what we represent.”

While challenging PDP in Lagos why they have not been making headway in more than 20 years in the State, he pointed out, “Please put the same question to those who have suddenly found their voices after my exit from their party, ask and challenge them to produce their polling unit results for Atiku in the last election or was Atiku; one of the founding Fathers of PDP also a ‘problem’ just like JANDOR?”

He added, “I won my polling unit for PDP in both the Presidential and Governorship elections, even the Lagos PDP Chairman who released a false statement on the eve of the election that party members should work and vote for another party, could not deliver for the other party he canvassed for. We defeated him in front of his house. Our story in the PDP was a case of working with perennial political saboteurs but we have resolved to love our future much more than we hate our past.”

He explained that together with his supporters, and well-meaning Lagosians, they are moving over to APC, noting that the primary reason a political party exists is to win elections.

“After extensive consultations with family, political associates, elder statesmen, supporters, and well-meaning Lagosians who share our vision for a greater and more prosperous Lagos, and in identifying with that primary reason for which a political party exists, which is to win elections and ultimately form the government to contribute to the welfare, security and total development of the people, we wish to formally announce that we have decided to join a political party that considers winning for its members as top priority, not minding who is on the ballot.

He therefore declared, “We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons upon which we left APC in the first place, let me respond with a popular Yoruba adage that says if a woman has not tried two husbands, she probably would not know which is better.

In APC, “we have a leader, even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state. While in Lagos PDP, you have a leader that will, at every election cycle work against his own party, and willfully dash the hopes of many party members and followers. We have chosen the better alternative.

“Our journey in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 gubernatorial election and the election petition at the tribunal through to the Supreme Court was driven by a sincere desire to win for PDP and serve the people of Lagos state. While we remain proud of the campaign we ran and the support we garnered, we believe that working within the fold of the APC offers a more viable platform to deliver on our promises of good governance for all Lagosians, even if I am not the one on the ballot.

“Our return to the APC is not a decision made lightly. It is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and our belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of our people.”

While expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila for their relentless efforts for him to return ‘home’, he also acknowledged, “Upon hearing the news of my resignation from the PDP, the President’s son, Mr. Seyi Tinubu immediately put a call across to say “Egbon, this is the time to come back home.” Prior to that time, Seyi had exhibited the learnings he had had from the best and reached out, asking for support for the administration of his father, the President. What more can a father ask for?” He queried.

He went further to state, “Before this press conference, I had reached out to the leadership of the APC, both at the state and national levels, and I can tell you, their reactions have been so welcoming. Let me assure Mr. President of our readiness to contribute our experience, vision, and energy to the ongoing work of making Nigeria a place of opportunities, growth, and inclusive development.

“To all our teeming supporters across the state, we assure you that this step is taken with the best interest of Lagos at heart and we urge you all to join us in embracing this new chapter as we work together to build a Lagos that works for everyone.

“We remain committed to the values of service, integrity, and progress.

Together, we will continue to champion the cause of a better Lagos for present and future generations.”

