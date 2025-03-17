28.2 C
Politics

2027: No amount of political gang-up can stop Tinubu’s re-election – APC chieftain

by Peter Anayo0113

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Sunday stated that no amount of political gang-up can stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

 

Oyintiloye, in a statement made available to newsmen, asserted that the recent defection of some APC members to other political parties posed no threat to the political stability of the President or the ruling party.

 

He stressed that those who thought that the President would fail to win the 2027 election should bury such thoughts , adding that Tinubu has a winning strategy in his blood.

 

Oyintiloye also said that the long history of good relationships that the President had established across all the geopolitical zones would continue to work in his favour.

 

According to him, “leave it or take, no amount of political gang up can stop the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

 

” Those who are gathering against him ahead of 2027 should try and study the kind of person the President is.

 

“He has the winning strategy, and he is raising men and women of goodwill across Nigeria.

 

“His achievements, political sagacity, and love for the country will speak for him now and in the future,” he said.

 

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, also said that the President was doing everything humanly possible to put the country on the path of greatness, adding that Tinubu’s efforts has started yielding positive results.

 

” The president will succeed, and his political enemies will realise the mistakes they are making by not supporting him.

 

” Those who are whipping up sentiments against the President should check his track records, achievements, and popularity across Nigeria.

 

” Tinubu’s political strength, strong connection, influence, resilience which made him triumph over all obstacles to win in 2023, will see him through in 2027.

 

He, however, urged the President to start public engagement and sensitisation on the achievements recorded so far and projection ahead by his administration.

 

He said doing that will allow the citizens to understand and properly evaluate programmes and policies of the administration.

 

“That will enable people make right decision devoid of sentiment by looking at the positive impacts of the administration’s initiatives on society at large,” Oyintiloye said.

 

The ex-lawmaker declared that since Tinubu is a man of faith who believes in God, his victory is certain.

 

