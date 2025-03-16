Women pray for Rivers, urge Wike, Assembly to embrace peace

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Hundreds of women from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State including non-idegenes, on Saturday defiled the heavy downpour as they declared 3-day prayer for peace in the State.

The women who gathered at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, RWUS, also called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to embrace peace and genuinely reconcile with Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the interest of the state.

Addressing Journalists shortly after a praise session, a former Vice Chairman, Ogu/Bolo LGA, Barrister Christiana Tamunoberetoari said the prayer programme was titled; “Women Arise and Pray.”

She said, “We are here as Rivers women uniting for Sim. We are gathered here today to pray for the peace of the state.

Today, in Rivers State, the devil is seriously fighting against the peace of the state, and we all know that without peace there will be no development, so, that is why we are here under this rain, interceding for the state. We need peace in Rivers State.”

Tamunoberetoari said the women will not stop praying in the state until they get answers to their prayers.

Commenting on the crisis rocking the state, she lauded Governor Fubara for his peaceful disposition, noting that, “the governor is working with the move of the Holy Spirit, I advise him to always remain peaceful, and by God’s grace, that peace will be achieved under his administration.

“For the Assembly members led by Martin Amaehwule, I advice them, now that they are back, they should give peace a chance and work with the governor and we all will enjoy it in the state.”

One of the women Leaders, Evangelist Mrs. Gloria Kalatanoju said, “the women also prayed to God to touch the hearts of the assembly members so that they will do the needful. And when that is done, both the governor and the lawmakers will have peace.

“We are also praying for God to intervene. This is not just a church gathering, you can see that it is an interdenominational gathering.”

She commended the convener of the group, Mrs. Sotonye Fulton for utilizing the inspiration given to her by God.

She however called on all Rivers people to join in praying for sustainable peace to return to Rivers State.

On her part, former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and Ex-caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Dame Beatrice Awala said, “I am here as an elder. Like I said, it has never been like this in Rivers State.

“So, we are praying for peace, unity, progress and development in Rivers State.

“We are also saying that only one governor should be allowed in Rivers State at a time. There had never been two governors at the same time.

“So, I urge the Assembly members to sheath their swords and work with the governor for the interest of the state and her people.

“The women, we are crying because if this crisis grows above this stage and anything happens, the effect will be more on the women and the children,”

The ex-lawmaker who also used the medium to commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara and urged Rivers to join hands in moving the state forward.

