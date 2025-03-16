Umuseti Community Reaffirms Ownership of Land Purchased by Axxela, Dismisses Claims by Emu Ebendo

The Umuseti Community in Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale, hereby issue a formal response to recent claims by some protesters from the Emu Ebendo community regarding the ownership of a parcel of land purchased by Axxela Company.

High Chief Emmanuel Akpe, spokesperson for the Umuseti Community, while addressing journalists stated that the land in question, located in the Oluji area, has been under the ownership and possession of the Umu-Mgbor family of Umuseti for generations, with a long history of agricultural and economic activities.

High Chief Emmanuel Akpe emphasised that “The Umu-Mgbor family, as customary landowners, have utilised this land for farming and other economic purposes for so many years. Historical records show that the area has been inhabited and developed by members of the Umuseti community for over a century, with houses, and other economic activities established long before Axxela arrived in 2024.”

Axxela Company conducted thorough due diligence before the purchase, consulting relevant families, local authorities, government agencies, and other stakeholders. Compensation for economic crops was adequately paid to members of the Umu-Mgbor family, with no claims or objections raised by any other party.

High Chief Akpe expressed shock at the unfounded claims by the Emu Ebendo community, located approximately four kilometers away from Umuseti. “These claims appear to be rooted in a Supreme Court judgment involving Obodougua. It is important to put it on record that Umuseti community was not a party to the suit and therefore cannot be bound by its ruling,” he stated.

This is not the first time such claims have arisen. In 2014, Xenergi Oil Company attempted to assert ownership of a parcel of land within Umuseti’s territory, citing the same Supreme Court judgment. The Kwale High Court, in suit No. HCK/24/2015 ruled in favour of Umuseti, stating that the community had provided sufficient evidence of ownership and that the judgment against Obodougua was not binding on Umuseti. This decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Benin (CA/B/358/2016), which awarded costs against Xenergi.

High Chief Akpe reiterated the community’s support for Axxela’s investment, stating, “Axxela’s operations will significantly curb gas flaring which has been a major menace in our community for years; it will create immense employment opportunities, and generate significant revenue for both state and federal governments. We view the current protests as a calculated effort by Xenergi to monopolise gas supply in the region, using Emu Ebendo as a proxy in what is essentially a trade war.”

The Umuseti Community remains committed to providing further evidence of its ownership and ensuring justice prevails. High Chief Akpe called on all parties to respect the rule of law and refrain from actions that could undermine the region’s peaceful coexistence and economic progress.