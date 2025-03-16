NERC transfers regulatory oversight to Plateau

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has transferred the regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Plateau State to the Plateau State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

NERC made the announcement on its X handle, noting that the transfer was in compliance with the Electricity Act (EA) of 2023.

“Transfer of Regulatory Oversight of the Electricity Market in Plateau State to PSERC: “In compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) and the Electricity Act EA 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Plateau State from the Commission to the Plateau State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).”

NERC has since last year transferred the oversight to over 10 States since last year. While some have completed their transfer process the other ones are still undergoing the process.

The order which transfered the oversight role however recalled that with the EA 2023, the Commission retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight of inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

It noted that the EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator.

The order said, “Based on this, the Government of Plateau State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Plateau State.

“The transfer Order by NERC has the following provisions: – Direct Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to incorporate a subsidiary (JED SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Plateau State from JED. “- JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from 12th March 2025. The subcompany shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from PSERC, among other directives. “- All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by 12th September 2025. The complete Order is on our website.”