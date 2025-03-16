NDDC Wins Interventionist Agency of the Year Award

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been honored with the Interventionist Agency of the Year 2024 award by Daily Independent newspaper in recognition of its landmark accomplishments and transformative impact on the Niger Delta region.

The prestigious Independent Awards 2024 ceremony was held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event celebrated individuals and organisations that have contributed to national development.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, stated that the award was a call to more outstanding service.

He remarked: “The reward for hard work is more work. For us at the NDDC, this award means we must redouble our efforts. We will continue striving to positively impact the lives of Niger Delta people through sustainable development and infrastructure.”

Similarly, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, acknowledged the Commission’s achievements and noted that there was still much more to accomplish.

He said: “This award is an encouragement to do more. The Niger Delta still needs more infrastructure and more development. If a newspaper of this magnitude recognises our efforts, we must work even harder for the people.”

The NDDC Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, highlighted the Commission’s shift from transactional to transformational engagements.

“This award reflects the recently completed and commissioned projects across Rivers, Imo, Delta, and Abia states. It will inspire us to keep delivering. We see this as a challenge to achieve more and not to slow down,” he said.

Many notable Nigerians graced the occasion, including the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai and directors of NDDC.