Jumia Nigeria Kicks Off Tech Week 2025

Consumers in Nigeria to unlock opportunities with the latest tech devices

Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, has launched its highly anticipated annual ‘Tech Week’ campaign, bringing consumers amazing deals on the latest gadgets and smart devices.

Under the theme “Future is in Your Hands,” this year’s campaign is designed to inspire Nigerians to embrace cutting-edge technology and innovation. Running from March 17th to March 30th, 2025, the campaign offers millions of customers access to unbeatable discounts on a wide range of tech essentials, including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and entertainment systems. In partnership with leading global and local brands such as Xiaomi, Oraimo, Binatone, Itel, SilverCrest, Ecoflow, Tecno, Realme, Skyrun, Century Appliances, Hisense, PZ Cussons, Unilever and Nivea, Jumia is committed to ensuring a seamless shopping experience with the best deals on high-quality tech products.

“We’re excited to present Jumia Tech Week 2025, a platform to enable Nigerians to have access to high-quality devices. With the rapid growth in digital adoption across the country, this campaign is designed to put the latest innovations within reach, helping customers stay connected, productive, and entertained. Our strategic partnerships with top brands allow us to deliver premium products at the best prices, making tech upgrades accessible to all,” said Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria.

Commenting on the partnership with Jumia for Tech Week, Sylvie Zeng, Head of E-Commerce, Xiaomi, said “Xiaomi is focused on bringing cutting-edge technology to everyone, and Jumia Tech Week 2025 is the ultimate opportunity to experience our diverse range of innovative products at unbeatable prices. From the high-performance Poco series to the reliable and stylish Redmi smartphones, and a wide selection of AIoT devices designed to enhance your smart home, Xiaomi offers powerful, beautifully crafted technology for every need. This Tech Week, don’t miss out on the best deals to upgrade your lifestyle with Xiaomi, exclusively on Jumia!”

With over 142 million active internet subscribers reported in January 2025, Nigeria continues to witness an accelerated digital transformation. Jumia Tech Week caters to this dynamic shift, offering consumers a trusted platform to explore and acquire the latest tech essentials conveniently.

Beyond amazing discounts, Jumia Tech Week 2025 features exclusive flash sales, brand days, exciting giveaways, and interactive games throughout the campaign. Consumers can enjoy a seamless online shopping experience with secure payment options and pay-on-delivery services, ensuring accessibility for all.

**END**