IWD: Dantsoho Reiterates NPA’s Commitments To Gender Equality

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho has stated that the Authority will not relent in supporting the rights and equality for all women and girls and to practically create opportunities for women and girls within and outside the NPA.

Dr Dantsoho’s in his speech to mark the celebration of the 2025 IWD with theme:” Accelerate Action for Gender equality”, stated that the Authority remains steadfast in participating in the International Women’s Day celebration and also creating systems and structures that promote women’s rights and empowerment in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the Authority has been actively recognising and advocating for women’s rights and equality in the Ports Authority, saying the organization does not put any limit on the capacity of women and the possibilities available to them.

His words: “For us in the Nigerian Ports Authority, we do not see IWD as another day to pay lip service to women’s rights and economic empowerment. Rather, it is a day to reflect on what we have done and to commit to doing even more.”

He affirmed that the Authority since its inception has been very devoted to championing women’s empowerment and gender equality.

He said, “Some of our laudable achievements in this regard include:

Ensuring that getting pregnant out of wedlock does not stop a woman from getting what is due to her.

Giving nursing mothers the privilege of reporting for duty one hour after the official resumption time and closing an hour earlier than the official closing time every day.

Ensuring that women are in charge of key responsibilities at the Authority.”

He noted that currently NPA has a woman serving as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mrs Vivian C. Richard-Edet, and in recent years, have had at least 12 women General Managers and Port Managers.

According to the MD, in addition to leadership roles, Nigerian women are embedded into the different units and arms of the NPA. This is as women work as pilots, in the fire service, as security officials, medical personnel and engineers within the Ports Authority.

“These are just some examples of the ways the NPA has and is actively recognising and advocating for women’s rights and equality. We do not put any limit on the capacity of women and the possibilities available to them,” he stated.

The MD however said that despite the feats the NPA has achieved as an organisation, it is not yet uhuru when women and girls are still being subjected to various forms of discrimination, inequality, injustice and abuse because of their gender.

“As an organisation, we promise to remain unrelenting in supporting the rights and equality for all women and girls and to practically create opportunities for women and girls within and outside the NPA to be empowered to the best of their abilities.

“I congratulate all women in the NPA for this year’s IWD and assure you that we will continue to work with you towards putting the Authority in the lead when it comes to providing opportunities for girls and women to actualise themselves in the maritime industry. Together, we will accelerate action for gender equality,” Dr Dantsoho said.

IWD is a day set aside for recognising and honouring women’s achievements, highlighting the progress made towards achieving gender equality while calling for more efforts towards equitable societies, and advocating for increased laws, policies and actions that will end gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination against women.

Since 1911, when the first IWD was marked in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, March 8 and indeed the whole of March has become widely known as women’s history month with individuals and organisations across sectors and nations partaking in its commemoration.