Housing deficit: FG, Shelter Afrique Devt Bank sign historic agreement Monday

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is set to sign a landmark Housing Development Partnership Agreement with Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) on the sidelines of the Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit.

Slated for Monday, 17th March 2025, in Abuja, the historic agreement marks a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit and advancing sustainable urban development across the country.

The partnership will leverage Shelter Afrique Development’s expertise in housing finance, advisory services, and technical assistance to support the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in delivering affordable, decent, and sustainable housing solutions for Nigerians.

Under the partnership, Shelter Afrique Development Bank will provide technical advisory services to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, focusing on several key areas, such as, to assist the government in conducting a comprehensive assessment of Nigeria’s housing market using its innovative “VIRAL” model.

The initiative will result in the drafting of a Country Housing Deficit Reduction Strategy Paper (CHUPS), aimed at scaling up the development of affordable and decent housing programs nationwide.

Moreso, Shelter Afrique Development Bank will propose three Public-Private Partnership (PPP) transaction models to the Ministry.

These models, according to a statement yesterday, will focus on designing, mobilizing funding, and executing land development and affordable housing projects for low-income households.

They will also address urban renewal programs, including the redesign and reconstruction of old housing estates, the elimination of slums and shanty towns, and the transformation of slum areas by creating new urban units across Nigeria.

To ensure the successful implementation of these projects, Shelter Afrique Development Bank will assist the Ministry in identifying and selecting strategic private sector partners with proven expertise in the development, financing, construction, and maintenance of large-scale affordable housing projects.

Also, the partnership will include capacity-building initiatives such as training, workshops, seminars, and policy development exercises to enhance the Ministry’s ability to address housing challenges and promote sustainable urban development.

The intervention by Shelter Afrique Development Bank will also focus on setting up PPP-based transaction models for the mass production of affordable housing units. This includes structuring market-attractive PPP transactions for large-scale housing and urban renewal projects, developing an operational framework to match supply and demand for affordable housing using the VIRAL model, and assisting the government in raising funds for housing projects and urban development initiatives.

This collaboration aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes affordable housing and sustainable urban development as key drivers of economic growth and social inclusion. By leveraging Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s expertise and resources, the Ministry aims to significantly reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit and improve the living conditions of millions of Nigerians.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Shelter Afrique Development Bank represents a key moment in our efforts to address Nigeria’s housing challenges. By combining our resources and expertise, we are poised to deliver affordable, decent, and sustainable housing solutions that will transform communities and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shelter Afrique Development Bank, Mr. Thierno Habib Hann has expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are honored to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on this transformative initiative. Shelter Afrique Development Bank is committed to supporting Nigeria in achieving its housing and urban development goals, and we look forward to working together to create lasting impact across the country.”

The signing ceremony will take place during the Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit on Monday, 17th March 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, Abuja. The event will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to discuss innovative solutions for addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is the Pan-African Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) dedicated to promoting and financing sustainable green housing, urban development and related infrastructure. It operates through a shareholding of 44 African governments and two institutional shareholders: The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re).

In a statement signed by Salisu Badamasi Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the institution is involved in financing housing and related infrastructure across the value chain, both on the demand and supply sides, through its four (4) business lines: Financial Institutions Group (FIG), the Project Finance Group (PFG), the Sovereign and Public-Private partnerships (PPP) Group, and the Fund Management Group (FMG).

